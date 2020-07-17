Q2 2020 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to Probi AB Q2 Report 2020. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Tom RÃ¶nnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist.



Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tom RÃ¶nnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Thank you, and good morning for those who are participating in today's presentation of Probi AB's second quarter results for 2020. Can you turn to the next page, please? Please familiarize yourself with our safe harbor statement as well.



And please turn to Page #3. So in today's agenda, we will cover an overview of our second quarter results and some key developments. We will have our CFO, Henrik Lundkvist, who's here with me today, to go through a financial review. And then we will finish the session with some comments regarding outlook and our updated financial targets, and after that also open up for question and answers.



Please turn to the next page, which is #4. Probi went into Q2 with a decent momentum in the quarter and, well, by the end of the first