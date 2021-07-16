Q2 2021 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Probi AB Q2 Reports 2021.



(Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Tom Ronnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Tom Ronnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for dialing into Probi's presentation of our Q2 results for 2021. Together with me here in Lund, I have Henrik Lundkvist, our CFO. Next slide, please, which is our safe harbor statement. And please familiarize yourself with that at your convenience. And next slide, please.



And today's agenda, we're going to give an overview of our results and activities in the quarter as well as our financials and also have some comments with our -- with regards to our outlook and open up for questions and answers later on. Please switch to next page, please, which is Page #4.



So in Probi here during the second quarter, we have continued to be very busy. We have entered into exciting customer relationship and important