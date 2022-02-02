Q4 2021 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Tom RÃ¶nnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist. Please begin your meeting.



Tom RÃ¶nnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and good morning and welcome to everybody. Thank you for dialing in to our presentation here of our Q4 and full year results for 2021. Together with me here down in Lund, I have Henrik Lundkvist, as mentioned. Next slide, please.



Please familiarize yourself with our safe harbor statements. And next slide, please.



Today's agenda, we will have an overview of our results, our financials and -- as well as some comments with regards to our outlook and also open up for Q&A towards the end of the presentation.



Next slide, please. And in 2021, we had a decent finish to the year. We amounted to sales of SEK 170 million, which is our second strongest quarter in 2021 and up 7% versus Q3 in 2021. Activity levels in our teams have been regained with the