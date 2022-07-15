Q2 2022 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Tom Ronnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you so much, and welcome to all of you, and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our Q2 results in 2022. With me here in Lund, I have Henrik Lundkvist, our CFO. Please turn to the next page, please.



And here, please familiarize yourself with our safe harbor statements. Please turn to the next page, Page #3. This is today's agenda. We will have an overview of our results in the second quarter, our financials as well as some comments on our outlook for the remainder of the year. And then after that also open up for questions and answers as mentioned earlier.



Please turn to the next page, #4. We are happy that we offer several quarters of declining revenues can report a 10% growth in sales for the second quarter compared to last year. We landed the quarter