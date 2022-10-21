Q3 2022 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Hello, and welcome to Probi's Q3 Report 2022. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Tom Ronnlund; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist.



Tom Ronnlund - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Welcome, and good morning, and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our Q3 results for 2022. Together with me, as usual, I have our CFO, Henrik Lundkvist, as well. Please move to the next slide, please.



So in today's agenda, we will have an overview of our Q3 results, our financial review as well as some comments on our outlook moving forward.



Please move to Slide #4. So in the third quarter and as communicated last week in our market update, we did not meet our targets in Q3 that we had set for ourselves internally. We closed the quarter at SEK 145 million. These revenues were in this quarter, supported by the strong dollar, which led to our currency adjusted