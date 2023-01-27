Q4 2022 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Anita Johansen - Probi AB(publ)-Interim CEO and VP of R&D



Welcome and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our Q4 results for 2022. With me is Henrik Lundkvist, the CFO of Probi. And my name is Anita Johansen, I'm the Interim CEO of Probi since December last year.



Before commencing with the financial results, I'll provide a short background of my professional profile. I joined Probi in April 2022 as the VP of Research and Development. And this role, I'm maintaining in parallel with my current interim CEO role. My education is a Master in pharmacy and I've earned a PhD in pharmaceutical technology from the Danish University of Pharmaceutical Sciences, which is now the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. I have more than 20 years of experience from working in the consumer health care industry, housing senior