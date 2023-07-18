Q2 2023 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Probi Q2 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)



Now I will hand the conference over to CEO, Anita Johansen; and CFO, Henrik Lundkvist. Please go ahead.



Anita Johansen - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our quarter 2 results for 2023. With me, I have Henrik Lundkvist, the CFO of Probi. And my name is Anita Johansen, I'm the CEO of Probi. Please take a few moments to familiarize yourself with this statement. And this is the agenda of our presentation today.



So in summary of our call today, I'm going to talk a little bit about the key highlights here. The net sales in the first half of 2023 decreased by 4%, which was actually 10% adjusted for the currency effects. And the result after the first half year is SEK 316 million. The EBITDA margin for the first half of the year decreased to 19% and it was burdened by large costs affecting the comparison, and Henrik will talk a little bit more about that later.



We saw a weaker underlying