Q3 2023 Probi AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Anita Johansen - Probi AB(publ)-CEO



Good morning. Welcome and thank you for dialing in to Probi's presentation of our Q3 results for 2023. With me, I have Henrik Lundkvist, the CFO of Probi. My name is Anita Johansen, and I'm the CEO of Probi. Please take a few moments to familiarize yourself with this statement. This is the agenda of our presentation today.



With today's Q3 report, I'm pleased to present both an increased net sales in the quarter, but also a new updated strategy and new financial targets. The net sales in the third quarter increased by 8%, 6% adjusted for currency effects, to SEK 156 million versus the last year's quarter, SEK 145 million. All regions showed growth compared to the previous year. The EBITDA margin decreased to 18% or 20% when we adjusted for items affecting the comparability.



We are now