May 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Maurice LÃ©vy - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Dear shareholders, I would ask you to excuse Madame Elisabeth Badinter who has had a fall and can't be with us this morning. Nothing serious. Just slightly injured her ankle. That's unfortunate. So she's unable to join us. And we are very sorry for her and then that's a big disappointment to us all. But we will do everything we can to forget her absence, which will be very difficult, and we wish her a speedy recovery.



Let's now open the meeting and hold our shareholders' meeting, which for me is always a great honor with much joy, even if I'm not fully at ease in this new role that I'm seeking to discharge to the best of my ability. I would ask Madame Sophie Dulac and Mr. Henri-Calixte Suaudeau as shareholders representing the greatest number of votes and agreeing to act as scrutineers. We appoint Madame CÃ©line Fronval, Head of Group Legal Affairs of the group, as secretary, and Madame FranÃ§oise Petibon, Head of Legal, who will second her in the second room next