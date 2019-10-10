Q3 2019 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 10, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Nadia. (foreign language) and welcome to Publicis Groupe Q3 2019 Revenue Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne. The 2 other members of the Directoire are also here. Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner is with us in Paris, and Steve King is on the phone. Thank you for making yourself available at such a short notice.



We decided to bring forward our publication as soon as we got the final figures for Q3 and our new forecast for the end of the year. Our quarterly numbers and, more importantly, our forecasts throughout the year are not delivered of our expectation, leading us to reset organic growth objectives. In light of the trends we have experienced in Q3, we have