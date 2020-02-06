Full Year 2019 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



(foreign language) And welcome to the Publicis Groupe 2019 Full Year Earning Call.



I am Arthur Sadoun. And I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne. The 2 other members of the directoire are here with us, our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner; and Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe. As usual, we will take your questions all together at the end of the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be ready to take your question offline after this session. We will start this call with an overview of 2019 results and highlights. Then Jean-Michel will give you a full detail on our number. I will conclude by sharing our 2020 business priorities and outlook before