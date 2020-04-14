Q1 2020 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

(foreign language), Sheila. (foreign language) And welcome to the Publicis Groupe First Quarter 2020 Call. I'm really sorry that we have a delay. As you have seen, it is due to a technical problem with our operator platform. Actually, in the world of a coronavirus, we have to adapt minute after minute, as you know. So we just changed the platform. Normally, everyone is on the line, we're going to check that. So we did a switch in exactly 3 minutes. So thank you for everyone that has helped. And more importantly, thank you all for being here in such a short notice.



I am Arthur Sadoun here in Paris. And with the current lockdown situation, our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne; our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner; and Steve King, CEO of Publicis Groupe, are