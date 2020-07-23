Half Year 2020 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the First Half 2020 Results Presentation of Publicis Groupe. I would now like to give the floor to Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO.
Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Thank you, Maris. (foreign language) and welcome to Publicis Groupe First Half 2020 Earning Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with 2 other members of the Directoire; our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne; and our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe, is joining us from London. As usual, we will take all of your question together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also in Paris and will be available to take your question off-line after this session.
During this call, we will do 3 things. First, we will go through the H1 highlights and results. We will demonstrate that before being hit by the virus, we were off to a very good 2020, commercially and financially. Second, we will give you a strategic update, and I will come back on why our fundamentals make us confident to weather
