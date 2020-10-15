Q3 2020 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 15, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



(foreign language), and welcome to Publicis Groupe Third Quarter 2020 Revenue Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne; and our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe is joining us from London.



As usual, the Directoire will answer all of your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also in Paris and will be available to take all of your questions off-line after this session, which will end at 10:30 Paris Time.



Now let's dive into the presentation. If I may, I want to start by giving some context to the current global situation. While the virus