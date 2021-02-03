Full Year 2020 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe. Please go ahead.



Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Maria. (foreign language), and welcome to Publicis Group 2020 Full Year Result Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner, our Secretary General; Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe. He's actually joining us from London.



Also in the room, we have not 1 but 2 CFOs. Jean-Michel Etienne. He's here for his last earnings call, along with our future CFO starting today, Michel-Alain Proch. Michel-Alain, welcome. (foreign language).



Michel-Alain Proch -



Thank you, Arthur, and good morning, everyone. I'm thrilled to be with you today. As you may know, I joined