Publicis Groupe SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Maurice LÃ©vy - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, shareholders. Apologies, first of all, we're just a few minutes late this morning. That was due to a technical issue with the counting of the votes.



I'm delighted to be with you here for this AGM that I will be chairing as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Given the exceptional circumstances in which we are in due to COVID-19 and compliant with the regulatory constraints that have banned in-person meetings to protect everyone, this AGM will exceptionally be, as allowed for by law, held behind closed doors.



Given the current environment, with the company holding the AGM behind closed doors, the shareholders have been invited to vote remotely and to ask any questions they may have in writing before the AGM. The shareholders were also informed that this new organization by all of the statutory legal notices for this Annual General Meeting, especially the notice of meeting, which was published on the 9th of April 2021, and the convening notice published on the 7th of May