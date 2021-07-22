Half Year 2021 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the first half 2021 results presentation of Publicis Groupe with Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Arthur Sadoun. Please go ahead, sir.



Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Simon. Bonjour, and welcome to the Publicis Groupe First Half 2021 Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch; and our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe, is also joining but from London.



As usual, we will take all of your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your questions offline after this session.



I will start this call by sharing our H1 results, then Michel-Alain will take us through the details of our numbers. After that, I will conclude on how the strength of our model are positioning our clients, our operation and our people for the long term.