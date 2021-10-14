Q3 2021 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 14, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Third Quarter 2021 Revenue Presentation of Publicis Groupe with Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO. Today's conference is being recorded. Please go ahead, sir.



Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Sergey. (foreign language), and welcome to Publicis Groupe Third Quarter Revenue 2021 Call. I am Arthur Sadoun. I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch; and our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner. Steve King, COO of Publicis Groupe, is actually joining us from London.



As usual, we will take all of your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be able to take all of your questions off-line after this session.



I will start this call by sharing the main highlights of our Q3. Then Michel-Alain will take us through the detail of our numbers. And after that, I will come back on our model and conclude with the outlook. Finally, we'll take all of your questions with the director. But please, before we start, have a look to the