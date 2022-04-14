Q1 2022 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 14, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Emma. (foreign language) And welcome to Publicis Group first quarter 2022 revenue call. I am Arthur Sadoun. And I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch; our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner; and our COO, Steve King. As usual, we will take all of your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your questions off-line after this call.



I will start by sharing our Q1 highlights. Then Michel-Alain will provide you with more details on our numbers. I will then conclude with our outlook for the rest of the year.



But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter