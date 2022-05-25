Publicis Groupe SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Maurice LÃ©vy - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Shareholders, welcome. I don't know whether we can begin right away. I'm told that we can. So I'm very happy to welcome you to the General Meeting, which I will chair as Chairperson of this Supervisory Board. And I will ask Madame Elisabeth Badinter and [Mr. Arthur Sadoun] as shareholders representing the greatest number of votes who have accepted the duties to be the scrutineers.



We will appoint Madame Celine Fronval, Legal Affairs Director of the Publicis Group as the meeting Secretary and [Madame Monique Rex] to assist her in a second room which we're opening in order to welcome those shareholders who we cannot have in this room.



I think, given the number of available seats, we won't, in fact, need a second room. Those who really do want to be in the second room because they want to be all by themselves in the second room will be able to follow the meeting through the video conference, and they will even be able to ask questions all by themselves, and they will be