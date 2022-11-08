Publicis Groupe SA to Joint Venture with Carrefour SA Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us at such short notice for this call. I'm Alessandra Girolami, and I'm here with Thibault Hennion, who's the Managing Director of International Operations at Epsilon. We thought it would be useful for you to have some context on the retail media joint venture we've announced this morning with Carrefour. Thibault will do a short introduction accompanied by a few slides that you probably have received by now and you'll be able then to ask your questions. So the idea is to focus on operations and strategy and finish the call about 9 a.m. CET. And you'll find, of course, all the disclaimer notices in the slide deck.



Thibault, over to you.



Thank you so much, Alessandra. Welcome, everyone, and thank you so much for joining this call in this short notice. Let me start with a very brief snapshot of retail media and then I will move into the principle of the partnership that we just announced with Carrefour this