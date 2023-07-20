Half Year 2023 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Alicia. Bonjour and welcome to Publicis Groupe First Half 2023 Result Call. I am Arthur Sadoun, and I'm here in Paris with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch. As usual, we will take your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your questions off-line after this session.



I will start this call with our H1 highlights. Then Michel-Alain will provide more details on our numbers. I will then share with you what makes our model not only resilient to business cycle today, but also future proof, particularly in AI. But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter.