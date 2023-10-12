Q3 2023 Publicis Groupe SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Thank you, Sherry. Bonjour, and welcome to Publicis Groupe Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Call. I am Arthur Sadoun. I'm here in Paris, with our CFO, Michel-Alain Proch. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be available to take all of your questions offline after this session. I will start this call by sharing the main highlights of our Q3. Michel-Alain will then take you through the detail of our numbers. After that, I will conclude with outlook for the year. Finally, we will take all of your questions together. But before we start, please take the time to read the disclaimer, which is an important legal matter.



Okay, let's dive into our presentation. There are 3 key highlights to