Sep 08, 2022 / NTS GMT
Paul Baay - Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO
Welcome everybody. It's great to see everybody here and it is great. I've been interviewed by Katie for a couple of years now, and we've actually never met in person. So, it's great to finally get some face-to-face time.
Today -- tonight, what I'm going to do is I'm going to do three things. I'm going to give you a quick summary of where we're at with a bunch of the projects we've got going on, what our short-term plans are, and I want to give you a little bit of a glimpse into where we're looking at going in 2024 and 2025 because I'm sure there's a few people here from Trinidad or that have followed the Trinidad story that things take longer than we always expect them to.
So, what we talk about today are things that will really formulate for '24 and '25. So that's the three takeaways of what I'd like to talk about today.
I think when we look at the Touchstone story, there is a strong asset and management team in place. When I talk about the assets right now, we're basically a reserve company and we're converting this
Touchstone Exploration Inc at Proactive ONE2ONE Virtual Forum Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...