Sep 08, 2022 / NTS GMT

Paul Baay - Touchstone Exploration Inc. - President & CEO



Welcome everybody. It's great to see everybody here and it is great. I've been interviewed by Katie for a couple of years now, and we've actually never met in person. So, it's great to finally get some face-to-face time.



Today -- tonight, what I'm going to do is I'm going to do three things. I'm going to give you a quick summary of where we're at with a bunch of the projects we've got going on, what our short-term plans are, and I want to give you a little bit of a glimpse into where we're looking at going in 2024 and 2025 because I'm sure there's a few people here from Trinidad or that have followed the Trinidad story that things take longer than we always expect them to.



So, what we talk about today are things that will really formulate for '24 and '25. So that's the three takeaways of what I'd like to talk about today.



I think when we look at the Touchstone story, there is a strong asset and management team in place. When I talk about the assets right now, we're basically a reserve company and we're converting this