Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals investor conference call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Paul Rennie, CEO. Please go ahead, Paul.



Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited - MD



Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for attending. And I'd also like to make a special note of thanks to our investors from Asia and also the United States who dialed into the call this morning. The purpose of the call is to really inform everybody of a large amount of information that we've released in the last few days. We've had quite a number of ASX announcements in relation to the trading halt and then information in relation to the minutes of the FDA meeting. And then we had the minutes or an update in terms of the exciting new data that we have from 34 special access cases and so on.



And today, we'll be making announcements around the conclusion of the capital raise, so a lot of information is going out. And I just really wanted to try and walk everyone through the key aspects of all of that.