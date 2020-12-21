Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Inaugural R&D Day Transcript

Dec 21, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. - Founder & CEO



Good morning and welcome to Paradigm's R&D Day. My name is Paul Rennie. I'm Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals. I'd like to extend a special welcome to the people joining us from Hong Kong and Singapore, and also people from the United States of America where it is Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening in the US.



Next slide, please. As Paradigm is an ASX-listed company, we are required to provide a disclaimer in regards to forward-looking statements. And in particular, this is a presentation around the timelines and our expectations of clinical trials. And as we all know, they are subject to change particularly within the context of a global pandemic. However, this is our best estimate of our timelines as of today. And any changes will, of course, be communicated to the market with regular ASX updates.



Next slide, please. So I'd like to start with the objectives of Paradigm's R&D Day. Paradigm's R&D Day is a forum to provide you with a deep insight into Paradigm's research programs