Jan 11, 2021 - Jan 14, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jonathan Schwartz - JPMorgan Chase & Co. - Analyst



So good morning, good afternoon, everyone. By way of introduction, my name is Jonathan Schwartz, and I'm the head of JPMorgan's healthcare investment banking team here in Australia. It's my great pleasure to welcome Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals to the 2021 JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.



With us today is Paul Rennie, the CEO of Paradigm. And with that, I'll hand over to Paul to take us through his presentation.



Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited - CEO



Thank you very much, Seth. And also, thank you very much to the JPMorgan network for the opportunity to make a presentation to this healthcare conference. Next slide, please.



So I'm on slide 2. And as Seth said, I'm the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals. And I would like to start off by saying that I have been searching for the holy grail for osteoarthritis treatment, especially for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis for the best part of 20 years.



I've had lots of experience