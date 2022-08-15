Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Investor Webinar Transcript

Aug 15, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals investor webinar today, discussing the capital raising being undertaken by the company. (Operator Instructions) Appearing on behalf of Paradigm today, we have the Chairman, Paul Rennie; CEO, Marco Polizzi; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Donna Skerrett; and Director of Investor Relations, Simon White.



To begin, I'll hand it over to Paul. Please go ahead.



Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. - Founder,Chairman & MD



Thank you, Matt. And just by way of introduction, I was asked to say a few words in relation to the capital raise. But before I present the details of the capital raise, could I just maybe position the capital raise with a few comments.



So we put this capital raise within context for our investors. So some people may think, why wouldn't we raise capital now? And as a lot of investors know, at our last quarterly webinar, we announced that we had four quarters of cash. So by definition, at the end of the next quarter, which will be the October report, it's