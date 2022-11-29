Nov 29, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Paul Rennie - Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. - Founder & Chairman



Good morning, everybody. I think you can hear me okay. I'd like to begin to -- by acknowledging the Wurundjeri people who are the traditional custodians of this land. I'd also like to pay respects to elders, both past and present of the Kulin Nation and extend respect to other indigenous people present and online.



I'd like to welcome everybody to the Paradigm Biopharmaceutical 2022 annual general meeting. As we have a quorum present, I declare the 2022 AGM open.



I'm Paul Rennie, Chairman of the company and Managing Director.



I'd like to extend a very warm welcome to all of the people here in the room today, and thank you for coming. And also extend a welcome to those shareholders who are participating via the online platform.



Before we get into the details of the meeting, I would like to just make a special mention to one of our long term supporters, Kevin Hollingsworth. Kevin was our Company Secretary, and he was a great supporter of the company, a very good friend. And unfortunately, this August