Q3 2020 Pressure Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Pressure BioSciences third-quarter 2020 investor conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn this conference over to your host, Mr. Rick Schumacher, CEO of Pressure BioSciences. Please go ahead, sir.



Rick Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Laura, and welcome, everybody, to our third-quarter conference call. Before we begin, I'd like to read a cautionary statement. The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Such factors include, among others, those detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the