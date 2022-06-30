Jun 30, 2022 / NTS GMT

Callie Mellana - Force Family Office - Moderator



I want to thank everyone for joining today, as we host Pressure Bio.



And I'm going to now turn this over to Pressure Bio's CEO, Rick Schumacher. Thank you.



Rick Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, Director & CEO



Thanks, Callie. And first of all, I want to thank everybody for joining us. I know it's right before the big holiday, and some people are probably getting ready to leave, and others are working very hard to make sure that they can get a three-day holiday. And so, thanks for joining us. We're -- Alex and I are going to do our best to come in on time, if not, finish before 1:00 PM.



So let me begin. So we are a company located a little bit south of Boston. We're primarily an equipment company. All of our equipment depends on three different technology platforms. We're going to talk only about one of them today, because number one is by far the most exciting inventory right now.



Although all three are exciting, this one, Ultra Shear is the most exciting right now.