Pressure Biosciences Inc at LD Micro Main Event Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good afternoon, everyone. Our next presenter is Rick Schumacher with Pressure BioSciences. Take it away.



Rick Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO, and Director



Thank you all for coming, we're done, any questions.



So thank you seriously for coming, appreciate it. And as I've said in one talk with several of you who are in before, you've heard me speak before some of, you've heard the story before, but this is a different story. We've pivoted. It's a totally different company.



Same stock, same stock symbol. We're still publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol PBIO, but we've pivoted where our focus is. And I think our shareholders are going to love to hear the story that we're starting to tell, and we're about to tell.



As a publicly traded company, we need to remind everybody that you need to do your homework before you think about investing in any public stock including ours.



So I don't have a lot of time today. So basically, I'm surrounded by a terrific team of people that have done