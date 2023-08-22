Aug 22, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Pressure BioSciences second-quarter 2023 investor call and business update. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Richard Schumacher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pressure BioSciences. Sir, the floor is yours.
Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO, and Director
Thank you, Matthew, and welcome, everybody, to the PBIO second-quarter financial review and business update.
As always, we'll begin with a cautionary statement. The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include among others, those detailed from time to
Q2 2023 Pressure Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT
