Q2 2023 Pressure Biosciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Richard Schumacher - Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - President, CEO, and Director



Thank you, Matthew, and welcome, everybody, to the PBIO second-quarter financial review and business update.



The following remarks may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.