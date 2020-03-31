Full Year 2019 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the JPMorgan PT Bumi Resources Tbk 2019 Results Briefing Conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lim Soo Chong. Please go ahead, sir.



Soo Chong Lim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Hi. Good morning. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. And just before that, let me apologize for all the technical hiccup for you to dial in. We apologize for that.



Today, I think we have Andrew Beckham, the CFO from Bumi Resources; and also Dileep Srivastava, the company's Secretary, to give us an update on the company's performance in 2019. And also hopefully, we're going to give you some guidance of what to expect for 2020.



Without further ado, let me hand over the call to Andrew Beckham. Andrew, over to you.



Andrew Christopher Beckham - PT Bumi Resources Tbk - CFO & Director



Thank you, Soo Chong. Good evening, everyone, morning, afternoon, whatever time zone you're in.