Q1 2020 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 02, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Soo Chong Lim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome, everyone, to the PT Bumi Resources Tbk Investor Update Call for First Quarter 2020. My name is Soo Chong Lim. I'm head of research for JPMorgan. Today, we have the pleasure to have Andrew Beckham, the CFO for Bumi; and also Dileep Srivastava, Director and Company Secretary for Business Resources, to give us an update on the company performance in the first quarter and probably give us some guidance of what they are expecting for the second quarter, especially in light of what's happening on the [ground], the COVID-19 and the (inaudible) to the demand side.



I think without further ado, I will hand over to Andrew. Just before that, also to highlight the company has set around the presentation, you should