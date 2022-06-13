Q1 2022 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 13, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the JPMorgan Investor Call PT Bumi Resources Tbk 1Q '22 Results Briefing. Please note that our conference calls and other events are intended only for the clients of JPMorgan Corporate and Investment Bank. This conference call and other events do not open to any members of the press. For important disclosures and all companies covered by the firm's research department, please see our website on JPMorgan Market.



Without further ado, I would like to pass the time to Mr. Soo Chong Lim, Head of Asia Corporate Research, JPMorgan for this call. So over to you, Mr. Song.



Soo Chong Lim - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you operator. Good afternoon, good evening or good morning, depending where you're calling from. Welcome to JPMorgan Call Series. My name is Soo Chong Lim, Head of Asia Credit Research.



Today, I think, we have the pleasure to have the PT Bumi Resources management team to give us an update of their first quarter 2022 financial results. We have the CFO, Andrew Beckham, the CFO for BUMI Resources. We