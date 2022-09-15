Half Year 2022 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Frank Pan - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. Good afternoon and good morning, depending on where you are dialing from. Thank you for joining Bumi Resources first half 2022 earnings call.



My name is Frank I work for Asia Credit Research Team at JPMorgan. I'm helping to host today's call on behalf of my boss Soo Chong Lim, who is the lead analyst covering Bumi Resources.



We are pleased to invite the management team to walk us through their first half result and also to provide