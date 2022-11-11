Q3 2022 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Norman Choong - CLSA Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. Very good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thanks for joining us today on PT BUMI Resources 9 month 2022 financial results and earnings call. My name is Norman Choong analyst from CLSA Indo and I also have Stefan (inaudible) from CRC will be your moderator for today's session. We are honored to have a management team from BUMI Resources; Dileep, Director and Corporate Secretary; Andrew Christopher Beckham, Director and CFO; Nalinkant Rathod, Director; and also Ashok Mitra, the CEO of KPC and Chief Operating Officer, to share some update on the business with us today. Without further deal, Dileep, I will be handing the floor to you to do your presentation. And thereafter, we will have our question-and-answer session.



Dileep Srivastava - PT Bumi Resources Tbk - Corporate Secretary, Chief IR & Corsec and Independent Director



Good afternoon, everybody. I am Dileep Srivastava. I am with BUMI Resources. I handled the corporate secretarial and the IR function, and we have 4 Board members here. On