Half Year 2023 Bumi Resources Tbk PT Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2023 / NTS GMT

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the CLSA conference call today with Bumi Resources for its 2Q 2023 earnings call. I am (inaudible) from Research, and I'll be the moderator for the session today.



From the company, we have Pak Andrew Beckham as the CFO of Bumi; and then there is Pak Ashok Mitra, the Director; and also, we are joined by Pak Achmad Reza Widjaja as the Vice President of Investor Relations and the Chief Economist.



So without further ado, I will pass on to Pak Reza to start with the presentation, and then we can move on to the Q&A session afterwards.



Achmad Widjaja Reza - PT Bumi Resources Tbk - Chief Economist & VP of IR



Sure. Thank you, Pak (inaudible). I'm starting with welcoming all the participants here. Thank you for joining our conference call for the first semester '23 earnings call by PT Bumi Resources. With me here are Pak Andrew Beckham as Director and CFO of the company and also Pak Ashok Mitra as the COO of the company. So we are thanking you all for the CLSA Indonesia for hosting this event also.