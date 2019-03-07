Full Year 2018 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Ralf Peter Gierig - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Deputy CFO and Executive VP of Group Finance & IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, welcome also from my side. Welcome to our Q4 and full-year 2018 results conference call. Today's call is hosted by our CEO, Max Conze, our CFO, Jan Kemper, and as you heard, myself. Max and Jan will first lead you through our presentation, which was made available via our IR web page and the download link we provided. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



With this, I hand over to Max.



Max Conze - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good morning also from my side. Today, we'll focus on 4 things; one, we obviously want to give you a wrap up of 2018, I must say, it feels rather long in the rearview mirror to us as we