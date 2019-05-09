Q1 2019 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q1 2019 Results Call of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded.
Today's call is hosted by Mr. Ralf Gierig. Please go ahead, sir.
Ralf Peter Gierig - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Interim CFO, Executive VP of Group Finance & IR and Member of Executive Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2019 Results Conference Call. Max Conze, our CEO, and myself will lead you through the presentation today. And please be aware that for the first time, we today broadcast this quarterly call also via a webcast. If you want to ask a question after the presentation, please also dial in into the conference. The dial-in details have been provided through the invitation, which was sent to you by Investor Relations.
With this, I think we can get started, and I hand over to Max.
Max Conze - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO
Good morning, and thank you for joining us today, which was a bit of a word play. Some
