Half Year 2019 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Ralf Peter Gierig - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Deputy CFO, Executive VP of Group Finance & IR and Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome also from my side to our Q2/H1 2019 results call. Today's call is hosted by our CEO, Max Conze, and our CFO, Rainer Beaujean. I will join the Q&A session.



Before we start with the presentation we will have for those of you who follow our webcast, a short video featuring our new show, The Masked Singer, which was an amazing success on German screens.



Web links and dial-ins were made available via our email invitation and can be found on our IR web page