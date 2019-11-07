Q3 2019 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q3 9 months 2019 results call of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Ralf Gierig. Please go ahead, sir.



Ralf Peter Gierig - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Deputy CFO, Executive VP of Group Finance & IR and Member of Executive Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. [Good morning] to our Q3 9 months 2019 results call. Today's call is hosted by Max Conze, our CEO; and Rainer Beaujean, our CFO.



Before we start with the presentation, we will have, for those of you who follow our webcast, a short video featuring our current hit format Joko and Klaas versus ProSieben. For those of you who are connected to the telephone line, those will listen to music during the course of the trailer. So please stay tuned. Post the trailer, Max and Rainer will first lead you through our presentation. Web links, dial-ins and presentation materials were made available via our e-mail invitation sent out this morning. The presentation, as always, will be