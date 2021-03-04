Full Year 2020 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of IR & SVP



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year 2020 results conference call. As always, today's call will be hosted by Rainer Beaujean, Chairman of the Executive Board and Group CFO; as well as Ralf Gierig, Deputy CFO of the group. Rainer and Ralf will first walk you through the operational performance and the group's financial results for the fourth quarter as well as the full year 2020, respectively. In addition to that, Rainer will provide an update regarding the group's strategy as well as the resegmentation, which has been announced today. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Besides the financial documents regarding full year 2020, we have also made backups for the new segment structure available on our website