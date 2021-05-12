Q1 2021 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of IR & SVP



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and let me continue in English, by the way, and welcome to the conference call on the occasion of ProSiebenSat.1 Group's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. As in previous quarters, today's conference call will be hosted by Rainer Beaujean, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Ralf Gierig, Deputy CFO of ProSiebenSat.1. After an introduction by Rainer, Ralf will give an update on the development of the financial figures in the first quarter. Rainer will then provide further details on the operational development and comment on the increase of the financial targets for the full year 2021. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Rainer Beaujean - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & Group CFO



