Q3 2021 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of IR & SVP



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome also from my side to our third quarter 2021 results conference call. As in previous quarters, today's conference call will be hosted by Rainer Beaujean, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Ralf Gierig, Deputy CFO of ProSiebenSat.1. During the presentation, Rainer and Ralf will take you through the financial and operational performance of the third quarter and the first 9 months 2021. Rainer will then comment on our increased financial targets for the current financial year. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



With these opening remarks, I now hand over to Rainer.



Rainer Beaujean - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & Group CFO