Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Q3 and 9 months 2021 Results Call of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder. Please go ahead, sir.
Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of IR & SVP
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome also from my side to our third quarter 2021 results conference call. As in previous quarters, today's conference call will be hosted by Rainer Beaujean, Chairman of the Executive Board; and Ralf Gierig, Deputy CFO of ProSiebenSat.1. During the presentation, Rainer and Ralf will take you through the financial and operational performance of the third quarter and the first 9 months 2021. Rainer will then comment on our increased financial targets for the current financial year. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
With these opening remarks, I now hand over to Rainer.
Rainer Beaujean - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of the Executive Board & Group CFO
Q3 2021 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 04, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...