Full Year 2021 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Yes. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to ProSiebenSat.1 Analyst and Investor Conference Call on the occasion of the full year 2021 results published today. Our Group CEO, Rainer Beaujean, will start today's presentation with highlights of financial year 2021. Ralf Gierig CFO of ProSiebenSat.1 will then take you through financials of the group and segments for both the fourth quarter as well full year 2021. In the second part of the presentation, Rainer will provide an update on the group strategy and what makes us confident to achieve our new mid- to long-term organic group revenue growth ambition.



Rainer will also present the dividend proposal for fiscal 2021 and our outlook for 2022. As always, the presentation