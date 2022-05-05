Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Werner Brandt -



[Interpreted] Good morning, shareholders, shareholder representatives, representatives of the press. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to extend a cordial welcome to you. My name is Werner Brandt. I hereby declare today's Annual General Meeting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE open. And as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am happy to chair the meeting in accordance with Section 17, Paragraph 1 of our Articles of Incorporation.



The COVID-19 pandemic has been with us for over 2 years. We very much regret that we are again not able to hold a physical AGM this year. Even though some of the strict protective measures have already been lifted in the last few weeks, some in-person events are possible again, and we can once more move freely in many areas of daily life.



The protection of our employees and your protection remains our top priority. Therefore, we have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting again this year, now for the third year in a row. With the exception of the proxies appointed by the company, Mrs. Birte