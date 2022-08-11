Q2 2022 Prosiebensat 1 Media SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 11:59AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q2 H1 2022 results conference call of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. This conference is being recorded. Today's call is hosted by Mr. Dirk Voigtlander. Please go ahead.



Dirk VoigtlÃ¤nder - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Head of IR & SVP



Yes. Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our second quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. As in previous quarters, today's conference call will be hosted by Rainer Beaujean, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1; and Ralf Gierig, CFO of the group.



During the presentation, Rainer and Ralf will take you through the financial and operational performance of the second quarter and the first 6 months of 2022. Rainer will finish the presentation with comments about the updated financial targets for the current financial year. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. With these opening remarks, I now hand over to Rainer.



Rainer Beaujean - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE - Chairman of the Executive Board &