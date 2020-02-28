Feb 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Mike Jones - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks very much. Great to see everybody out here. Very interesting time for palladium. We have one of the top palladium assets in the world in partnership with Impala Platinum.



We're located in South Africa. And there are many companies you're going to hear from today that have a deposit they discovered that has 19.5 million ounces of reserves. Total resource is about 33 million ounces. So this is a truly world-class asset.



So standard disclosure slides and forward-looking statements. So a bit of an overview of the company. We actually have two parts of the business. The mine is obviously the most important one for the value. As I mentioned, we're partnered with Impala Platinum. It's palladium dominant. It's 63% palladium.



And we have a construction decision right in front of us. In fact, we actually announced yesterday that our partner Impala has elected to pick up 100% of the project cost effective February 1, and I'll get into the details of that in a minute.



We also have a partnership with Anglo